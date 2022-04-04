ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends three days of losses as surveys point to tight supplies

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Monday after hitting a six-week low in the previous session, as traders’ assessed a Reuters’ survey showing an uptick in end-March inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 120 ringgit, or 2.16%, to 5,686 ringgit ($1,348.99) a tonne, ending a three-session decline.

Malaysia’s palm oil stockpile at end-March is pegged to remain tight, rising only 0.5% from the month before to 1.53 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed.

Production is forecast to jump 16.4% to a three-month high of 1.32 million tonnes, but it is likely to be counteracted by a 6.3% rise in exports, which is seen at 1.17 million tonnes, according to the survey.

Malaysian palm oil set for weekly loss as rival soyoil drops

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official data around April 11.

Sentiment was also lifted after reports last week that Malaysia and Indonesia agreed global prices of palm oil should be determined by the two biggest producers and they should not compete, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

“As of now, we don’t know what steps would be taken from both the countries on the palm oil export policy front to avoid competition, but it could be a major thing if Malaysia also raises its export tax on palm oil, which is currently 8% on crude palm oil,” Bagani said.

In related oils, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.18% after rising 1.8% in the previous session. The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil rose above $105 a barrel as concern about tight supply arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lack of an Iranian nuclear deal persisted, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export palm oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palm ends three days of losses as surveys point to tight supplies

PM Imran to lead PTI’s protest against 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his govt

Dismissal of no-confidence motion: CJP adjourns hearing until Tuesday afternoon

PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as interim prime minister

President seeks name of caretaker PM from Imran, Shehbaz

Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions

Oil slips below $104 as reserves release counters supply fears

Sri Lanka's president seeks unity government to solve economic crisis

Musk discloses 9.2% stake in Twitter, share price soars

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Read more stories