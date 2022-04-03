ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Archroma among ‘Top 25 Companies Awards’ for Year 2020 of PSX

Recorder Report 03 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Archroma Pakistan Limited (PSX: ARPL) is among the major five companies in the Top 25 Companies Awards for the Year 2020 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

This is the 19th time that Archroma has been awarded with Top 25 Companies Award, which is a recognition of its exemplary performance of sustainable excellence in terms of business development, profitable growth and financial governance, enhancing shareholders value’ and supporting UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

Archroma Pakistan has shown consistent business growth in financial Year 2021 also and achieved Gross turnover of PKR 23.56 billion versus PKR 17.89 billion in financial Year 2020 with further improvement in bottom-line profitability in comparison to previous financial year.

Commenting on this achievement Mujtaba Rahim, President & CEO, Archroma Pakistan Limited stated “This significant award is a testament of the efforts made by the team and the contribution Archroma makes to the Pakistan economy. These past two years have been a great challenge for the entire world and to pass through these challenging times with flying colours and get acknowledged for it, is truly a great honour for all of us. I take this opportunity to also congratulate all other organisations who have made it to this prestigious list and wish them great success ahead.

Archroma was formed in September 2013 from the Textile, Paper and Emulsions businesses of Clariant. Clariant itself was formed in 1995 as a spin off from Sandoz, a chemical company. Through this direct lineage, Archroma has amassed knowledge and experience of chemistry and industry spanning more than 135 years. Archroma (Sandoz) started its operations in Pakistan in 1947 and currently holds No.1 position in Archroma World globally with presence in 35 countries.

