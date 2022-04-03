Archroma among ‘Top 25 Companies Awards’ for Year 2020 of PSX

ISLAMABAD: Archroma Pakistan Limited (PSX: ARPL) is among the major five companies in the Top 25 Companies Awards for the Year 2020 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

This is the 19th time that Archroma has been awarded with Top 25 Companies Award, which is a recognition of its exemplary performance of sustainable excellence in terms of business development, profitable growth and financial governance, enhancing shareholders value’ and supporting UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

Archroma Pakistan has shown consistent business growth in financial Year 2021 also and achieved Gross turnover of PKR 23.56 billion versus PKR 17.89 billion in financial Year 2020 with further improvement in bottom-line profitability in comparison to previous financial year.

Commenting on this achievement Mujtaba Rahim, President & CEO, Archroma Pakistan Limited stated “This significant award is a testament of the efforts made by the team and the contribution Archroma makes to the Pakistan economy. These past two years have been a great challenge for the entire world and to pass through these challenging times with flying colours and get acknowledged for it, is truly a great honour for all of us. I take this opportunity to also congratulate all other organisations who have made it to this prestigious list and wish them great success ahead.

Archroma was formed in September 2013 from the Textile, Paper and Emulsions businesses of Clariant. Clariant itself was formed in 1995 as a spin off from Sandoz, a chemical company. Through this direct lineage, Archroma has amassed knowledge and experience of chemistry and industry spanning more than 135 years. Archroma (Sandoz) started its operations in Pakistan in 1947 and currently holds No.1 position in Archroma World globally with presence in 35 countries.

