Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Pakistani authorities are further discussing existing policies and new initiatives that will promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan amid a challenging external environment in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war.

This was stated by Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF resident representative in Pakistan while responding to Business Recorder queries. She further stated the engagement for the 7th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) remains constructive.

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

She stated, “after the successful completion of the sixth review, the IMF staff and the authorities are further discussing on existing policies and new initiatives that will promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan amidst a challenging external environment in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war. This engagement remains constructive”.

The Fund has questioned the government on the merits of relief package and incentives announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and reportedly are one of the hurdles for reaching 7th review under the EFF conclusion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022