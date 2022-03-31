Helicopter crash in Congo: Pakistan in touch with UN authorities for early repatriation of bodies: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Wednesday said that the Ministry and Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York are in constant touch with the UN authorities to facilitate and expedite the early repatriation of the mortal remains, and to ascertain the details and cause of the helicopter crash in Congo.

A Pakistan Army helicopter deployed on peacekeeping duties with the United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) crashed during a reconnaissance operation on 29th March. “There were eight UN peacekeepers including six Pakistani troops on board, none of whom survived the unfortunate crash. Exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of maintaining international peace and security”, according to the statement, adding that 157 of Pakistan’s bravest peacekeepers have already fallen in the line of duty while serving in UN missions.

It added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations New York are in constant touch with the UN authorities to facilitate and expedite the early repatriation of the mortal remains, and to ascertain the details and cause of the helicopter crash.

As one of the top troop-contributing countries, it added that Pakistan deeply values the vital role played by the “blue helmets” in maintaining security and stability in many conflict-ridden areas around the world.

“Pakistan is proud of its long-standing and consistent contributions to UN peacekeeping spanning over six decades. Since 1960, over 200,000 of our servicemen have served with honour and valour in 46 UN Missions in almost all continents of the world. Through their professionalism and dedication, our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in every mission they have participated”, it added.

According to the ISPR, those martyred in the tragic incident included Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot, Maj Saad Nomani, Co-Pilot, Maj Faizan Ali, Naib Subedar, Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief, Havaldar Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022