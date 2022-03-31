ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Helicopter crash in Congo: Pakistan in touch with UN authorities for early repatriation of bodies: FO

Recorder Report 31 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Wednesday said that the Ministry and Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York are in constant touch with the UN authorities to facilitate and expedite the early repatriation of the mortal remains, and to ascertain the details and cause of the helicopter crash in Congo.

A Pakistan Army helicopter deployed on peacekeeping duties with the United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) crashed during a reconnaissance operation on 29th March. “There were eight UN peacekeepers including six Pakistani troops on board, none of whom survived the unfortunate crash. Exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of maintaining international peace and security”, according to the statement, adding that 157 of Pakistan’s bravest peacekeepers have already fallen in the line of duty while serving in UN missions.

It added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations New York are in constant touch with the UN authorities to facilitate and expedite the early repatriation of the mortal remains, and to ascertain the details and cause of the helicopter crash.

As one of the top troop-contributing countries, it added that Pakistan deeply values the vital role played by the “blue helmets” in maintaining security and stability in many conflict-ridden areas around the world.

“Pakistan is proud of its long-standing and consistent contributions to UN peacekeeping spanning over six decades. Since 1960, over 200,000 of our servicemen have served with honour and valour in 46 UN Missions in almost all continents of the world. Through their professionalism and dedication, our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in every mission they have participated”, it added.

According to the ISPR, those martyred in the tragic incident included Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot, Maj Saad Nomani, Co-Pilot, Maj Faizan Ali, Naib Subedar, Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief, Havaldar Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Foreign office Helicopter crash in Congo UN authorities

Comments

1000 characters

Helicopter crash in Congo: Pakistan in touch with UN authorities for early repatriation of bodies: FO

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

Lavrov hails China

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

OICCI urges FBR to simplify tax system

Read more stories