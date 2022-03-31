HRCP for tackling surge in violence in the name of religion

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Paksitan (HRCP) has called upon the federal and provincial governments to acknowledge and tackle the recent increase in vigilante-led violence in the name of religion by taking a hard line against perpetrators and ceasing to internalize ‘threats to faith’ in their own political and social narratives.

“HRCP is horrified by the cold-blooded murder of a woman by three female seminary colleagues in D I Khan on allegations of blasphemy. That the accused claim their allegations and subsequent action were based on a 13-year-old cousin’s “dream” is both frightening and incomprehensible,” the commission said in a tweet on Wednesday. The Dera Ismail Khan police on Tuesday arrested three female teachers of a seminary for allegedly killing a former colleague after accusing her of blasphemy, according to police.

