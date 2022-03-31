ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Argentina interest rate seen up 150-350 bps in April after IMF deal

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s central bank is likely to hike the benchmark interest rate between 150 and 350 basis points in April, analysts and traders said, after the country finalized a $44 billion debt program with the International Monetary Fund.

The South American country has pledged as part of the IMF deal to shift toward positive real interest rates above annual inflation now at over 52% and forecast to hit as high as 60% this year as the war in Ukraine heats global commodities prices.

Argentina’s current interest rate is 44.5%, equivalent to some 54.9% on an effective annualized basis. Seven analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters forecast a rise to between 46% and 48% in April, effectively 57.1% to 60.1% on an annualized basis.

Reuters this month, citing a central bank source, reported that it would raise rates again next month if March inflation was around 5%. The bank has increased the rate three times in 2022 after holding it steady for over a year.

The IMF “understands the rise in rates as an anti-inflationary policy, while the BCRA (central bank) understands positive returns as a reward for staying in pesos and discouraging dollarization,” a bank source said.

A central bank spokesman did not respond to requests for comment on plans for interest rate hikes in April.

Bringing down inflation and bolstering confidence in the local peso currency is key for the major grains exporter to right its embattled economy and build up foreign currency reserves it needs to avoid further defaults down the road.

IMF deal Argentina’s central bank Argentina interest rate

Comments

1000 characters

Argentina interest rate seen up 150-350 bps in April after IMF deal

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

Lavrov hails China

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

OICCI urges FBR to simplify tax system

Read more stories