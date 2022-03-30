ANL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
ASC 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.48%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
FFL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.25%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.96%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
GTECH 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.57%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.52%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.3%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.98%)
SNGP 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
TREET 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.3%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,437 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 15,862 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.88%)
KSE100 44,163 Decreased By -275.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,857 Decreased By -126.8 (-0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
South Africa’s rand firms as Russia-Ukraine peace talks boost risk appetite

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, holding on to gains from the previous session as signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks lifted risk appetite.

At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at around 14.4880 against the dollar, 0.3% firmer than Tuesday’s close, and trading close to a five-month high hit on Friday.

Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey late on Tuesday to discuss a peace deal, where Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city, and Ukraine proposed adopting a neutral status.

South Africa’s rand pulls back as dollar firms

This supported riskier but high-yielding emerging market assets including the rand and dragged on the dollar as investors felt less in need of a safe-haven.

“The rand this morning is again trading in positive territory despite disappointing local unemployment data,” Nedbank analysts said in a note.

Data showed on Tuesday that South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 as sectors like manufacturing and construction shed jobs.

Government bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity down 3 basis points to 9.475%.

rand South Africa Russia-Ukraine peace talks

