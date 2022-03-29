ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
7th LALF opens at UAF

Press Release 29 Mar, 2022

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday opened four-day 7th Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival (LALF) as part of ongoing spring festival celebration in which students of 30 universities and colleges hailing from the four corners of the country take part as a step towards promoting literary culture. A large number of the people turned up in doves to have a delight of literary colors at UAF.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali and a large number of faculty and students inaugurated the festival. The Literature Festival is arranged by the Office of the Senior Tutor Office.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said we have to spread fragrance of the literary activities in the society so that the nation can move forwards in a right direction. He was of the view that the fest will not only provide a platform to the students to exhibit and hone their abilities but also create an environment of competition. said that different literary activities are being arranged under one roof that attract the literature lovers to enjoy. He said that it has always been a pleasure movement that youngsters express themselves and share their ideas on a platform.

Dr Shoukat Ali said it was the need of the hour to flourish the literary culture for a bright future. He said that literary activities flourish the new avenue of progress and become a force to spread the message of peace and end the darkness of social discrimination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan 7th Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival (LALF) Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali

