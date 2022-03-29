7th LALF opens at UAF

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Monday opened four-day 7th Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival (LALF) as part of ongoing spring festival celebration in which students of 30 universities and colleges hailing from the four corners of the country take part as a step towards promoting literary culture. A large number of the people turned up in doves to have a delight of literary colors at UAF.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali and a large number of faculty and students inaugurated the festival. The Literature Festival is arranged by the Office of the Senior Tutor Office.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said we have to spread fragrance of the literary activities in the society so that the nation can move forwards in a right direction. He was of the view that the fest will not only provide a platform to the students to exhibit and hone their abilities but also create an environment of competition. said that different literary activities are being arranged under one roof that attract the literature lovers to enjoy. He said that it has always been a pleasure movement that youngsters express themselves and share their ideas on a platform.

Dr Shoukat Ali said it was the need of the hour to flourish the literary culture for a bright future. He said that literary activities flourish the new avenue of progress and become a force to spread the message of peace and end the darkness of social discrimination.

