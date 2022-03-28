ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
ASC 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
ASL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.1%)
AVN 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.56%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.23%)
GGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.14%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.84%)
KOSM 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
MLCF 34.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.03%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.82%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.25%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.15%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TPLP 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
WAVES 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.99%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.79%)
BR100 4,403 Increased By 52.6 (1.21%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 281.8 (1.83%)
KSE100 43,934 Increased By 382.4 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,793 Increased By 136 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Usman Buzdar steps down, PTI to support Pervez Elahi as its candidate for Punjab CM

  • PML-Q has accepted ruling party's offer, development comes after opposition tabled no-confidence resolution in National Assembly
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Mar, 2022

Usman Buzdar has stepped down as the Punjab chief minister, it was confirmed on Monday evening, as the ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), looked to garner support ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communications, Dr Shahbaz Gill announced that PTI will support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister after Buzdar's resignation.

“PTI will support Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as Chief Ministerial candidate. PML-Q announces support for PM Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion,” Gill tweeted minutes after the much-anticipated meeting between the PML-Q leader and the Prime Minister concluded in Bani Gala.

Reports indicate PML-Q has also accepted the PTI's offer to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a candidate for Punjab chief minister.

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

Other PTI leaders shared their views on the development.

"Matters are settled," Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a Twitter post, adding that this game will be won by Imran Khan.

"May Allah Almighty make Pakistan successful and prosperous - no-confidence conspiracy failed. Usman Buzdar said that his chief ministership is not important to him. Prime Minister Imran Khan is important. Pervez Elahi nominated as Punjab Chief Minister," he wrote.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also confirmed that Buzdar had presented his resignation to PM Imran and all issues with PML-Q were settled.

He said that PML-Q will support the government in the no-confidence resolution submitted against PM Imran by the joint opposition.

The development comes hours after the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly.

