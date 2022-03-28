ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

Press Release 28 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In a major operation against smugglers, Pakistan Customs (FBR), Quetta seized 11 containers stuffed with smuggled goods. In a well-coordinated and successful operation on Saturday and Sunday nights in two districts bordering Punjab, the anti-smuggling squads of Customs Enforcement Quetta seized eleven containers of smuggled goods.

These operations were personally supervised by the Collector Enforcement Quetta, assisted by LEAs. Four of these containers are fully loaded with fabric, three with new tyres and four with mixed goods including fabric, tyres, cigarettes, betel nuts, etc. CIF Value of the seized goods/ containers is assessed to be Rs.380 million, having market value of approximately Rs.475 million. FIR has been lodged against unknown persons and further investigation is under way.

It is pertinent to mention that Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased its vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has commended FBR for its successful anti-smuggling drive across Pakistan.

Likewise, Chairman FBR/ Secretary Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has appreciated Muhammad Sadiq, Chief Collector Customs, Quetta and Fareed Ahmad Khan, Collector Customs Enforcement, Quetta for ensuring zero tolerance against smuggling of all shades and grades.

He also announced cash awards and commendation certificates for the Customs Team on accomplishing this rare feat of professionalism and bravery. He further reiterated his unflinching resolve to fight the menace of smuggling across the country in order to maximize tax compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

