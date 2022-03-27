‘Blue economy’: KPT chief highlights opportunities

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust organized a seminar on “Blue Economy Potential“ at KPT Staff College, Lalazar, here. During the proceedings, the Chairman KPT highlighted the opportunities offered by ‘Blue Economy’. He said that economic paradigm has shifted to Asian region opening doors for new opportunities for maritime sector development in Pakistan under the CPEC umbrella.

Participants of the seminar hailed from maritime professionals, academia and university students and they evinced keen interest in the proceedings. Chairman KPT shared that high level exchange of visits has taken place btw Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and his counterparts for CAR’s to access and divert their external trade to Karachi Port.

Chairman KPT highlighted that Secretary General IMO in a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi at IMO Headquarters in London spoke at length about the need to realise the transshipment potential of Karachi Port.

The guest speaker Cdre. Anjum Sarfaraz (R) during an interactive session underlined the avenues available to maritime sector of Pakistan. The learned speaker having previously worked in KPT and Pakistan Navy, stressed upon Maritime Tourism development to be the game changer to spur the maritime economy.

At the conclusion of the seminar on the potential of the Blue Economy of Pakistan the Chairman KPT presented souvenir to the guest speaker Cdre Anjum Sarfaraz (R). The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has declared the year 2020 as the Year of the Blue Economy. Many maritime initiatives were launched by Karachi Port Trust.

