Import, export or cargo vehicles must undergo scanning: FBR

ISLAMABAD: All vehicles carrying import, export or reverse transit cargo shall be scanned inside the cargo terminals as notified by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under the risk management system.

The FBR has issued procedure of weighment for incoming vehicles through issuance of SRO432(I)/2022, Friday.

All incoming vehicles carrying import or transit goods would be required to be weighed at a weighbridge inside the cargo terminals of Pakistan.

According to the new procedure, all incoming vehicles carrying import or transit goods, after entry into the border terminal and filing of import manifest shall be weighed at a weighbridge inside the cargo terminal as notified by the Board.

The FBR defined that the “weighbridge” means an electronic weighbridge installed and operated by the terminal operator, which is integrated with Customs Computerized System (CCS) and also with respective WeBOC module.

The terminal operator shall ensure that weighment is carried out properly and exact weights are recorded on the weighment slips. Upon re-checking, if any discrepancy is found in the weight of any consignment, the terminal operator shall be proceeded against in terms of the Customs Act, 1969 and the rules made thereunder.

A Customs inspector or examiner shall be posted to observe the scanning process on real-time basis.

The terminal operator shall ensure that scanning of both vehicle and cargo is carried out properly and with utmost care.

The terminal operator shall ensure to post experienced persons as scanner operators. The terminal operator shall ensure installation of CCTV cameras on all sides of scanning area showing the front and back image of vehicle and also ensure accessibility of footage to the PA or superintendent, AC or DC and AD or DD concerned.

