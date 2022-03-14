Free movement of cargo trucks: PAJCCI hails decision

PESHAWAR: Vice President (VP), Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has hailed the allowing of free movement of cargo trucks between Pakistan and Afghanistan on temporary basis.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Zia Sarhadi said permission of the free movement of trucks will augur well for promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries. The decision, he continued, will also help addressing the fatigue of the business community faced by them in shifting of goods from one vehicle to another after crossing the border.

He said that after the recent orders, Afghan transporters can get permission from Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and also from Consul General Office at Kandahar as well. Similarly, Pakistani businessmen will take permission from Afghan Consulates at Peshawar and Quetta. Ziaul-Haq Sarhadi termed the permission a historic development that will pave way for promotion of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, rather in the whole region including Central Asian States.

