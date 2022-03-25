ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Rupee loses value again, closes in on 182 against US dollar

  • Depreciates another 5 paisas to close at 181.78 on Friday
Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

Pakistan's rupee lost further value against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% to close at a new record low in the inter-bank on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 181.78, its weakest level in history, after a day-on-day depreciation of 5 paisas. On Thursday, the local currency had remained unchanged at the then-record low of 181.73.

The rupee has lost over 16% since its most-recent high achieved in May last year. On a fiscal year to date (FYTD) basis, the local currency has depreciated over 13%.

During the week, the rupee declined in four out of five sessions, after it remained unchanged at close on Thursday.

Rupee unchanged against US dollar

Oil prices, a major determinant of currency parity, slipped on Friday, with some supply concerns easing on expectations that crude exports would resume from Kazakhstan's CPC terminal, while the European Union remained split on whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia.

Brent fell $1.56, or 1.3%, to $117.47 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid $1.56, or 1.4%, to $110.78 a barrel, after both had dropped more than 2% the previous session.

“The rupee's fall comes as the money market expects hike in the interest rate by 100 basis points,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

“However, we don’t believe that the interest rate would change as the inflation rate would taper down in coming months, amid prime minister relief package announced on electricity and POL rates,” he said, adding that inverted yield curves signal towards inflation and interest rates "peaking out".

