Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Nuzhat Nazar 24 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday celebrated the 82nd Pakistan Day with zeal and fervour, with the joint armed forces’ parade held in the federal capital exhibiting the country’s military valour, skills, and cultural diversities.

The annual military parade to celebrate Pakistan Day was held in Islamabad where dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) watched it as guests of honour.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, and the three services chiefs were also present.

Cabinet members, diplomats, senior civil and military officials, and prominent figures who gained accolades for their services to Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

The president arrived at the venue escorted in his chariot by the presidential guards, mounted on horses. The parade commenced with anthems played by military bands after a special salute paid to the national flag and the president’s review, which was led by parade commander Brigadier Arsalan Tariq Ali.

Pakistan Day today

President Dr Arif Alvi, while addressing the ceremony said that the nation knows the value of the hard-earned sovereignty and independence of Pakistan. He said that the nation will always keep it dear.

“I want to make it clear to the enemy that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty as the nation and the armed forces are ready to thwart any hostility,” he said, adding that any external aggression would be strongly dealt with.

President Alvi said the expansionist designs of Pakistan’s neighbouring country was a matter of concern for the security and stability of South Asia. He mentioned India’s illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the international community and the United Nations to stop the ongoing human rights violations.

Referring to the country’s resolve against fighting extremism and terrorism, he said, “Pakistani nation has made immense sacrifices in wars and stood resilient against internal and external conspiracies.”

“We should always keep in view the saying of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to stand united as a nation and demonstrate faith and discipline within our ranks,” he said. He lauded the valour and courage of the country’s armed forces and nation for making their homeland strong and prosperous, and paid glowing tribute to the countrymen who laid their lives for the sovereignty of the country and contributed towards its stability.

“Being a strong and united nation, we vow to keep high the integrity and sovereignty of our motherland,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the nation would stand undeterred in the journey towards making the country strong and prosperous.

“This event is the reflection of the unity and progress of our nation and also shows the picture of our military strength,” he said.

The parade comprised marching columns of Pakistan Army’s infantry regiments of Punjab, Baloch, Frontier Force, Sindh Regiment, Northern Light Infantry, Frontier Corps, the flag-bearing contingent, Punjab Rangers, Mujahid Regiment, Pakistan Coast Guards — who were participating for the first time — Balochistan Levies, Pakistan police contingent led by Sindh police, Light Commando Battalion of Azad Kashmir regiment, Special Services Group (SSG), Pakistan Navy, Air Force, lady officers contingent comprising tri-services personnel and other paramilitary forces.

Troops from other countries, including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, also participated in the parade.

One of the important highlights of the parade was the fly-past of the newly-inducted J-10C fighter jets along with various formations of Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft, which was led by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu as per the tradition. The J-10C aircrafts, equipped with cutting-edge technology, were inducted into the Pakistan Air Force’s squadron earlier this month.

Later, paratroopers of the three services made freefall jumps from the altitude of 10,000 feet and precisely landed at their designated targets on the ground. Major General Adil Rehmani, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Special Service Group (SSG) – an elite unit of commandos from the army – then presented the flag of Pakistan to President Alvi, after which the parachuters were given a gun salute.

Another colourful attraction of the event was the display of floats of all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, depicting their unique culture through artefacts, folk songs and dances in a show of national harmony. A special float of the OIC countries was also showcased for the interest of specially-invited delegations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

