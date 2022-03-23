ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60%(F)         11-03-2022     22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50%(F)         14-03-2022     22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #              21-03-2022   22-03-2022                                 22-03-2022
TPL Properties Ltd                21-03-2022   22-03-2022   30% B          17-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                   17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20%(F)         15-03-2022     24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd             18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                           24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                       18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40%(F)         16-03-2022     24-03-2022
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd #           19-03-2022   24-03-2022                                 24-03-2022
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd.      11-03-2022   25-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                   18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15%(F)         16-03-2022     25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)      17-03-2022     25-03-2022
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd          20-03-2022   26-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       21-03-2022   28-03-2022   30%(F)         17-03-2022     28-03-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd #        22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Hussein Sugar Mills Ltd #         22-03-2022   28-03-2022                                 28-03-2022
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd                22-03-2022   28-03-2022   50%(F)         18-03-2022     28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                      17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50%(F)         15-03-2022     29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                 21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70%(F)         17-03-2022     29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   60%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    22-03-2022   29-03-2022   17.5%(F)       18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   20%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   10%(F)         18-03-2022     29-03-2022
The Bank of Khyber                23-03-2022   29-03-2022   5% B           21-03-2022     29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                   25-03-2022   29-03-2022   15%(F)         22-03-2022     29-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #          22-03-2022   30-03-2022                                 30-03-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                   23-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation         24-03-2022   30-03-2022
BankIslami Pakistan Ltd           24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab                24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5% B        21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                    24-03-2022   30-03-2022   22.5%(F)       21-03-2022     30-03-2022
JS Bank Ltd                       24-03-2022   30-03-2022   NIL                           30-03-2022
National Bank of Pakistan         24-03-2022   30-03-2022   10%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                          24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40%(F)         21-03-2022     30-03-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd #         21-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd #       23-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Hira Textile Mills Ltd #          24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd #        24-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd        24-03-2022   31-03-2022   NIL                           31-03-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd #              25-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd         25-03-2022   31-03-2022   55%(F)         22-03-2022     31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105%(F)        22-03-2022     31-03-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd #              26-03-2022   31-03-2022                                 31-03-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd                               30-03-2022   31-03-2022
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd #         25-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd #          26-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Unity Foods Ltd #                 30-03-2022   01-04-2022                                 01-04-2022
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                       31-03-2022   06-04-2022   115%(F)        29-03-2022     06-04-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd               31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)        29-03-2022     07-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)       04-04-2022     08-04-2022
Systems Ltd                       04-04-2022   11-04-2022   50%(F),
100% B                            31-03-2022   11-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd                05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                           11-04-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #        08-04-2022   14-04-2022                                 14-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd                   08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Pakistan International Airlines
Corporation Ltd-B                 08-04-2022   16-04-2022   NIL                           16-04-2022
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd         11-04-2022   18-04-2022   100%(F),10%B   7-04-2022      18-04-2022
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd               12-04-2022   18-04-2022   25% B          8-04-2022      18-04-2022
Philip Morris(Pakistan) Ltd       12-04-2022   18-04-2022   NIL                           18-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd             12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                           19-04-2022
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                      13-04-2022   19-04-2022   90%(F)         11-04-2022     19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                       15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)       13-04-2022     19-04-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd                06-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                           20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd                14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)        12-04-2022     20-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd               14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(F),10%B    12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                    14-04-2022   21-04-2022   200%(F)        12-04-2022     21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd.     15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)        13-04-2022     21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd       15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                           21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd               15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)          13-04-2022     21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                 18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
Bata Pakistan Ltd                 19-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                           25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd      19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)         15-04-2022     25-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
SME Leasing Ltd                   19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                  19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd                   20-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                           26-04-2022
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd       20-04-2022   27-04-2022   8.5%(F)        18-04-2022     27-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)               20-04-2022   27-04-2022   6%             18-04-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd       20-04-2022   27-04-2022   NIL                           27-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                       21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Century Insurance
Company Ltd                       22-04-2022   28-04-2022   22.5%(F),10%B  20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                           28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.    22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)         20-04-2022     28-04-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                          17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15%(F)         13-05-2022     23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

