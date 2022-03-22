ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Defaults loom as US student loan payments resume: Fed

AFP 22 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: Nearly 40 million Americans will begin making payments on their student loans when a pandemic debt forbearance expires in May, and a Federal Reserve study warned Tuesday of an increase in defaults.

Former president Donald Trump imposed a moratorium on repayments of some student loans when the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and his successor President Joe Biden extended it repeatedly, with its expiration now scheduled for May 1.

A study from the New York Fed found that about two-thirds of borrowers were able to benefit from the moratorium, but for the remaining one-third who had to continue making payments on student loans, defaults on other debt obligations increased.

Borrowers who will be affected by the May end of the moratorium "are likely to experience a meaningful rise in delinquencies, both for student loans and for other debt," economists Jacob Goss, Daniel Mangrum and Joelle Scally wrote in a blog.

For those who had loans not covered by the pandemic forbearance, the authors found a 33 percent higher default rate on non-student and home loans than among those who did not have to worry about their student debt.

Biden has faced pressure to cancel part of the student debt outright, including from 85 elected officials from his Democratic party who sent him a letter urging him to do so in January.

According to a June 2021 report from the Fed, the total amount of student loans in the United States is at $1.7 trillion, the second largest share of household debt behind loans for real estate.

Donald Trump US Federal Reserve Covid pandemic US student loan payments student loans

Comments

1000 characters

Defaults loom as US student loan payments resume: Fed

OIC conference: Let’s not be dragged into blocs and conflicts, says PM Imran

COAS terms OIC meeting 'historic development'

Another day, another record low for Pakistan rupee against US dollar

Reko Diq project to boost Balochistan economy, generate $100bn over its lifespan, says Tarin

Two pilots martyred as PAF trainee aircraft crashes in Peshawar

CJP forms five-member bench on presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63-A

Broadsheet CEO's revelations expose politically-inspired ‘witch-hunt’ of Nawaz Sharif: Shehbaz

Oil rises towards $116 as EU weighs Russian ban

KSE-100 ends marginally lower as volume traded remains low

Egypt's Sisi hosts UAE, Israeli leaders at Red Sea resort

Read more stories