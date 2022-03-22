Milk prices fall by Rs80 per litre across Sindh?

KARACHI: Milk prices in Karachi have come down by Rs80 per litre in Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province due to outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease in cows and buffaloes.

According to Dairy Cattle Farmers Association (DCFA) on Monday, the prices have come down as the sale of milk has been reduced by 40 percent at cattle markets amid skin disease in animals.

The per litre milk is currently being sold at Rs70 per litre in Karachi and some milk shops were also offering free milk on purchase of one-litre milk. On the other hand, as many as 225 animals have died owing to an infectious disease of lumpy skin among cattle in Sindh, according to a provincial task force report.