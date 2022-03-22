ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
SHCC to issue regular licences to healthcare facilities

Recorder Report 22 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has decided to issue regular licences to healthcare facilities in the province, Chief Executive Officer SHCC Dr Ahson Qavi Siddiqi told during an interactive session with media held at a local hotel on Monday.

“We have completed the inspection process of eight hospitals and regular licences would be issued to them soon,” he informed, adding that services of Pakistan Printing Press (PPP) would be acquired for printing of licences to avoid forgery.

He said that the registration process of hospitals and healthcare units in the province is under way and in this regard some 11470 entities including public and private hospitals have been registered during the last four years. “During the last three years the commission received 12000 applications from hospitals and clinics for registration certificate,” he added.

“Some 491 hospitals have also been issued provisional licences,” he added.

On the patients’ complaints against the hospitals, he said that 45 percent complaints have been decided in favour of patients.

He said that SHCC has adopted a new mechanism to counter quackery in the province, adding that the SHCC has also adopted a follow up visit plan for the clinics which are seized by the commission. Soon, he added, the regional offices of SHCC would be made operational in all districts of Sindh

On the shortage of staff in the commission, he informed that IBA Sukkur has been asked to conduct tests so that more appointments could be made for smooth operations of the authority.

He said an anti-quackery campaign is continuing in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

