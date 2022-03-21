ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OIC-FMs conference: Governor urges govt and opposition to lower political temperature

Muhammad Saleem 21 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Advising the government and opposition to cool down political temperature for a few days, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that they will not leave good impression in the world due to political tension and confrontation on the occasion of the OIC conference.

“All political and religious parties should unite and welcome the participants of the OIC conference,” the governor said while addressing a function in connection with Literary Festival in Lahore and addressing a function of distributing Kafalat cards to poor families in Nankana district under the Ehsas Kifalat Program and talking to media while on this occasion Federal Minister Brigadier Ejaz Shah (retd), MPA Mian Atif, Moon Khan, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, and others were also present.

The governor maintained that the OIC conference is very important for the Muslim Ummah including Pakistan, Kashmir, Palestine and Afghanistan, as important decisions will be taken. “On this occasion, political tension by no means acceptable between government and opposition. So, for three or four days, both sides should focus only on welcoming the participants of the conference and making the conference a success. Politics can continue later on,” he said, adding: “Undoubtedly, Pakistan is currently facing many challenges including inflation for which the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is using energies to deal with it.”

However, he said when the price of petroleum rises in the world, its consequences not only affect Pakistan but the whole world. Despite this, we have given relief to the people by reducing the prices of petroleum products because the development and prosperity of the nation is the priority of our government, he said.

The Ehsas Program is a great example of the government’s people friendly policies, he added. Chaudhry Sarwar said that sacrifices made by Pakistan for the eradication of terrorism and peace are unparalleled in the world. Pakistan still stands by peace because we believe that without peace, development, prosperity, and stability are not possible in the region and the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Punjab Governor OIC FMs conference

Comments

1000 characters

OIC-FMs conference: Governor urges govt and opposition to lower political temperature

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories