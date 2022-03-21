OIC-FMs conference: Governor urges govt and opposition to lower political temperature

LAHORE: Advising the government and opposition to cool down political temperature for a few days, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that they will not leave good impression in the world due to political tension and confrontation on the occasion of the OIC conference.

“All political and religious parties should unite and welcome the participants of the OIC conference,” the governor said while addressing a function in connection with Literary Festival in Lahore and addressing a function of distributing Kafalat cards to poor families in Nankana district under the Ehsas Kifalat Program and talking to media while on this occasion Federal Minister Brigadier Ejaz Shah (retd), MPA Mian Atif, Moon Khan, Barrister Zafarullah Khan, and others were also present.

The governor maintained that the OIC conference is very important for the Muslim Ummah including Pakistan, Kashmir, Palestine and Afghanistan, as important decisions will be taken. “On this occasion, political tension by no means acceptable between government and opposition. So, for three or four days, both sides should focus only on welcoming the participants of the conference and making the conference a success. Politics can continue later on,” he said, adding: “Undoubtedly, Pakistan is currently facing many challenges including inflation for which the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is using energies to deal with it.”

However, he said when the price of petroleum rises in the world, its consequences not only affect Pakistan but the whole world. Despite this, we have given relief to the people by reducing the prices of petroleum products because the development and prosperity of the nation is the priority of our government, he said.

The Ehsas Program is a great example of the government’s people friendly policies, he added. Chaudhry Sarwar said that sacrifices made by Pakistan for the eradication of terrorism and peace are unparalleled in the world. Pakistan still stands by peace because we believe that without peace, development, prosperity, and stability are not possible in the region and the world.

