PM Imran is 'foreign-funded' agent planted to destroy Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of being a 'foreign-funded' agent who has been planted to destroy Pakistan's economy, and foreign policy, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal said that PM Imran Khan had deliberately damaged the Kashmir cause by issuing statements in favour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You are a foreign-sponsored agent who was planted in our system to destroy the country's economy, slow down the work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and isolate Pakistan at the international level with wrong policies," Bilawal said, adding that due to PTI's policies had angered Pakistan's long-term allies.

You have distanced Pakistan from its long-term friends - the United States and the European Union - with which he have trade relations worth billions of dollars.

He said that the people of Pakistan resent the incumbent government’s economic policies and will not forgive anyone who votes in favour of you in the no-confidence motion.

NA speaker can delay vote on no-trust motion if circumstances permit: Sheikh Rashid

“Those who will stand against you will be remembered as a hero in history. The time will remember who had stood with the Constitution, democratic values, and who was favouring the selected regime.”

The PPP chairman added that PM Imran has been running away from the no-confidence motion as he already knows about his defeat from the outset.

“The captain who knows that he is going to win never runs away from the game,” Bilawal said.

“The speaker of the National Assembly will not hold the session 14 days after the requisition passes,” said the chairman, calling the move unconstitutional and against the rules.

“According to the rules, the voting on the no-confidence motion should take place after seven days of its submission just like it was done during Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's time,” said Bilawal.