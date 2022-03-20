Annual Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar: arrangements finalised

HYDERABAD: Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt on Saturday presided over an important meeting held at Syed Abdullah Shah Institute Sehwan Sharif to finalize the arrangements for 770th Annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Provincial Secretary Auqaf Jaid Sibghatullah Mehr, Chief Administrator Awqaf Zahid Ali Shar, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt. (Retd) Farid-ud-Din Mustafa, SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch, SSP Special Branch and other officers of intelligence agencies were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Fayyaz Ali Butt said that Sindh Chief Minister has directed to provide maximum quality facilities to the pilgrims during the Urs Mubarak of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. He directed the officers of all the concerned departments to keep in touch with each other and make necessary arrangements so that the visitors would not be inconvenienced in any way. He said that inshallah Urs Mubarak would be with goodness and well-being.

Addressing the meeting, DC Jamshoro Capt. (Retd) Farid-ud-Din Mustafa said that Urs Mubarak was being celebrated after two years due to Corona virus which is expected to attract more than 2.5 million visitors. He said that double preparations had been made for this year’s Urs Mubarak while bathing in other canals including Indus and Arral Wah has been banned by implementing section 144 but to deal with any untoward incident, Navy divers have also been assigned.

He said that apart from the Dargah, 200 CCTV cameras have been installed in Sehwan Sharif for effective security and a central control room has been set up for surveillance. He said that 60 medical campuses would also be set up during Urs Mubarak. Heatstroke centers would be set up to avoid the heat. He said that heatstroke centers have been set up on the Indus Highway while 500,000 bottles of mineral water have also been arranged for the visitors.

The DC Jamshoro said that there would be no load shedding during Urs Mubarak in Sehwan while old transformers have also been replaced. Apart from the local sanitation staff, staff from other districts have also been called in to clean up the city. Urs Mubarak celebrations are taking place after two years and this time the Urs Mubarak festival will be held in full swing. He said that during the Urs Mubarak, every aspect is being reviewed so that no shortcomings can be avoided.

He requested the media representatives to present their recommendations and suggestions. To a question, he said that effective measures have been taken by the security agencies and district administration to deal with any untoward incident.