PCJCCI to hold 2-day ‘Pakistan Tech Festival’

Recorder Report 16 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry is going to hold PTCL Business Solutions ITCN Asia - Pakistan Tech Festival in collaboration with Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd from 16th March 2022 till 17th March 2022 at Expo Centre, Lahore.

The ceremony attended by Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI, Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President Ecommerce Gateway, Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI.

Wang Zihai, President PCJCCI said that our aim is to digitalize the world through innovative and contemporary technology. This technology festival will provide various opportunities to entire tech ecosystem of Pakistan. He further added that Data center computing equipment will be key accelerators for the development of new technologies and industries such as artificial intelligence, big data and block chain and will help in digital transformation and high-quality development.

Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President Ecommerce Gateway said that this 2-days action-packed event will showcase solutions for all important verticals of the economy with a focus on networking, knowledge sharing & lead generation and a series of conferences shall create a learning environment for the like-minded people to share knowledge & experiences.

He added that more than 200 international brands with a focus on Business Solutions, Cloud Solutions, Fintech, Enterprise Solutions, Ecommerce, Digital Governance, Edtech, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), along with 25,000 foreign visitors are participating in this tech festival.

Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying that, this technology festival will also connect public and private sector through Meet & Network with, Business Leaders, technology solution providers, experts & industry peers and startups, etc.

He added in Pakistan there is a dire need to promote online business and teach various methods which can further help in increasing sales, to reduce support costs, to build trust with buyers, to increase average order value, and to increase Google ranking, he said and assured to develop a network of e-commerce expert for assistance of SMEs in Pakistan to be self-reliant in the digital communication.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that Digital Pakistan Summit will also be a part of this exhibition which will be covering key sectors like Digital Governance, Smart Cities, Skills Development, Ecommerce, Startups & more. He said, we hope that this festival will open new vistas of technology and opportunities for our young entrepreneurs.

