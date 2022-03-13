ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Recorder Report Updated 13 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (March 12, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 11-03-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        20,000        180        20,180        20,180          NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           21,434        193        21,627        21,627          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton Spot Rates

