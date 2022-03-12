Police operation in Parliament Lodges: JUI-F seeks registration of case against Rashid, others

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza on Friday submitted an application before the police seeking registration of a case against Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, a senior officer of police and district administration over police operation in the Parliament Lodges.

The JUI-F senator filed an application before Station House Officer (SHO) Secretariat police station for registration of a case against Rashid, Deputy Inspector of Police (DIG) who led the operation at the Parliament Lodges and the Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

Murtaza in his application said that the police broke down the door of the MNAs suite and forced their entry inside.

He said that the assistant deputy commissioner was also present along with the police. The police have “abducted” two of our MNAs and their guest during the operation at the Parliament Lodges.

The senator also said in his application that the police tortured him and the other people present there.

We were tortured at the behest of the ADC, the DIG, and the interior minister; therefore, a case against them should be registered, he said. The police sources said that the police have forwarded the application of Senator Murtaza to the legal branch for taking legal opinion.

