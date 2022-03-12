ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police operation in Parliament Lodges: JUI-F seeks registration of case against Rashid, others

Recorder Report 12 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza on Friday submitted an application before the police seeking registration of a case against Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, a senior officer of police and district administration over police operation in the Parliament Lodges.

The JUI-F senator filed an application before Station House Officer (SHO) Secretariat police station for registration of a case against Rashid, Deputy Inspector of Police (DIG) who led the operation at the Parliament Lodges and the Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

Murtaza in his application said that the police broke down the door of the MNAs suite and forced their entry inside.

He said that the assistant deputy commissioner was also present along with the police. The police have “abducted” two of our MNAs and their guest during the operation at the Parliament Lodges.

The senator also said in his application that the police tortured him and the other people present there.

We were tortured at the behest of the ADC, the DIG, and the interior minister; therefore, a case against them should be registered, he said. The police sources said that the police have forwarded the application of Senator Murtaza to the legal branch for taking legal opinion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

JUIF Sheikh Rashid Kamran Murtaza

Comments

Comments are closed.

Police operation in Parliament Lodges: JUI-F seeks registration of case against Rashid, others

7th review of EFF: Policy-level talks with IMF likely on Monday

IMF says war to lower global growth forecast

Supply of gas to 85 villages: ECC approves Rs747.539m TSG

Rs240 per litre is petrol’s global price, says Tarin

Aleem meets Nawaz in London

PM sharpens criticism of opposition leaders

No-trust move: Fazl says optimistic about prospects

WB board approves $435m in financing for 3 projects

Agriculture finance: SBP announces formation of task force

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Read more stories