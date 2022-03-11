ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.72%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.66%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.3%)
FNEL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
GTECH 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
PRL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.39%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.69%)
TPLP 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.27%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.23%)
BR100 4,375 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,791 Decreased By -150 (-0.94%)
KSE100 43,828 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,071 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
South Africa’s rand weakens on surging inflation, Ukraine risks

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened on Friday after a strong US inflation report raised the prospect of more aggressive interest rate hikes globally, while talks between Russia and Ukraine brought little respite in the conflict between the two countries.

At 0650 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0725 against the dollar, 0.18% weaker than its previous close.

Investors braced for quicker tightening of monetary conditions after data on Thursday showed a 7.9% annualised jump in US consumer inflation in February, the largest increase in 40 years.

Sentiment also suffered as Russia’s war against Ukraine dragged on, after talks between their foreign ministers on Thursday yielded no signs that their conflict will de-escalate.

“With the lack of progress and the continued assault on Ukraine and its people, the sanctions from the West will keep coming which should ensure uncertainty remains high in the markets and any rallies vulnerable,” Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA said.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 3 basis points to 9.870%.

South Africa's rand

