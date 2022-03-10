ANL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.91%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.98%)
AVN 90.88 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.28%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.72%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
GGGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
GGL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.58%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (6.47%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
PRL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.54%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.05%)
TELE 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.76%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
TREET 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
TRG 79.18 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (3.44%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.78%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
BR100 4,380 Increased By 91.2 (2.13%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 433.5 (2.8%)
KSE100 43,714 Increased By 671.4 (1.56%)
KSE30 17,025 Increased By 277.5 (1.66%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
South Africa’s rand weakens as power cuts weigh

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened early on Thursday, as gold prices eased amid a rebound in risk appetite, while investors feared rotational power cuts in the rich commodity-exporting country would derail an economic recovery.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.0450 against the dollar, 0.28% weaker than its previous close.

South Africa’s higher exposure to safe-haven commodities, including gold, platinum and palladium, has helped limit losses in the rand after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rocked global markets.

Gold prices fell on Thursday as risk appetite rebounded following a retreat in oil prices.

In South Africa, where frequent electricity outages have already limited economic growth, Eskom continued with more than six hours of daily scheduled power cuts after it suffered breakdowns at generation units earlier in the week.

Eskom has said the controlled cuts are necessary to prevent a “catastrophic” collapse of the power grid.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 3 basis points to 9.845%.

