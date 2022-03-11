PM, CM unfazed by turbulence?

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan held an important meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Thursday in which various matters, including the political situation emerging out after tabling no-confidence motion by the opposition and situation in Punjab, were discussed.

Views were exchanged on tackling the opposition’s no-trust motion, ongoing developmental projects and administrative affairs of the province, sources said, adding: “It was decided to address the reservations of the party members.”

It may be noted that the Governor had already requested the PTI leadership to meet Jehangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan to listen to their viewpoint. On the other hand, Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan Groups were demanding the removal of CM Usman Buzdar.

The sources claimed that the premier on the occasion said that the government is stable and confident on the political front. He also assured that decisions will be taken after due consultation with all stakeholders.

Moreover, talking to provincial ministers Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari, the premier said that for the first time in the history of the province, development projects were initiated across the province.

“In the past, the development work was restricted to some specific cities, but the PTI government was the first that initiated development works across the province. The development of neglected and underdeveloped cities was the top priority of this government,” he added.

Views were also exchanged on the current political situation in the province. The ministers also briefed the PM regarding working on the development projects in their respective ministries.

