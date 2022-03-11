ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
AVN 91.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.81%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
FNEL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
GTECH 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
PRL 11.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
TELE 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.14%)
TPL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
TPLP 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
TREET 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.41%)
TRG 78.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
UNITY 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
BR100 4,380 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 15,805 Decreased By -136 (-0.85%)
KSE100 43,861 Increased By 7.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 17,074 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM, CM unfazed by turbulence?

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar
Recorder Report Updated 11 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan held an important meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Thursday in which various matters, including the political situation emerging out after tabling no-confidence motion by the opposition and situation in Punjab, were discussed.

Views were exchanged on tackling the opposition’s no-trust motion, ongoing developmental projects and administrative affairs of the province, sources said, adding: “It was decided to address the reservations of the party members.”

It may be noted that the Governor had already requested the PTI leadership to meet Jehangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan to listen to their viewpoint. On the other hand, Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan Groups were demanding the removal of CM Usman Buzdar.

The sources claimed that the premier on the occasion said that the government is stable and confident on the political front. He also assured that decisions will be taken after due consultation with all stakeholders.

CM Punjab to remain in power as long as he enjoys PM Imran’s support: Fawad

Moreover, talking to provincial ministers Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari, the premier said that for the first time in the history of the province, development projects were initiated across the province.

“In the past, the development work was restricted to some specific cities, but the PTI government was the first that initiated development works across the province. The development of neglected and underdeveloped cities was the top priority of this government,” he added.

Views were also exchanged on the current political situation in the province. The ministers also briefed the PM regarding working on the development projects in their respective ministries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

opposition parties PM Imran Khan political situation CM Usman Buzdar no confidence motion Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Comments

1000 characters

PM, CM unfazed by turbulence?

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Read more stories