‘Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Programme’ starts from 10th

HYDERABAD: The ‘Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program’ in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will start on March 10, in which young boys and girls from five divisions of Sindh will participate in various sports competitions, which will be inaugurated by Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU and Dr Shaista Sohail Executive Director HEC.

According to the press release the ‘Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program’ in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University and Higher Education Commission is being launched from March 10, in which the Boys and Girls of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur will have opportunities for the games like wrestling, hockey, football, cricket, weightlifting along with 25 different games for female players.

The registration process has been started for this, while in the first phase, a wrestling talent hunt will be organised for the youth of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas at Sindh Agriculture University Sports Complex.

The competitions will start on March 10 and 11 and after the trial session of the players of the five regions, the successful players will compete against the five regions, after which the winners at the Sindh level will be able to participate in national and international competitions.

