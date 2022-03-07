ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Programme’ starts from 10th

Recorder Report 07 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: The ‘Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program’ in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will start on March 10, in which young boys and girls from five divisions of Sindh will participate in various sports competitions, which will be inaugurated by Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU and Dr Shaista Sohail Executive Director HEC.

According to the press release the ‘Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program’ in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University and Higher Education Commission is being launched from March 10, in which the Boys and Girls of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur will have opportunities for the games like wrestling, hockey, football, cricket, weightlifting along with 25 different games for female players.

The registration process has been started for this, while in the first phase, a wrestling talent hunt will be organised for the youth of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas at Sindh Agriculture University Sports Complex.

The competitions will start on March 10 and 11 and after the trial session of the players of the five regions, the successful players will compete against the five regions, after which the winners at the Sindh level will be able to participate in national and international competitions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Program Sindh Agriculture University (SAU)

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Programme’ starts from 10th

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

PSX witnesses recovery trend

Futures spread up 193bps

PKR stays range-bound

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories