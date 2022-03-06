ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

15 soldiers dead in Syria attack on military bus: monitor

AFP 06 Mar, 2022

BEIRUT: Fifteen soldiers died Sunday in an Islamic State group attack on an army bus in the central Syrian desert, a war monitor said.

State news agency SANA had reported 13 dead "including officers" and 18 wounded.

IS cells "attacked a military bus" in the Palmyra desert, "killing 15 soldiers and wounding 18 others", the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The death toll could rise as most of the soldiers were "seriously wounded", said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources across the country.

IS did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

Rockets fired at US base in east Syria: monitor

The Observatory said 61 pro-regime soldiers and Iran-affiliated militiamen had been killed in IS attacks in the desert of Syria since the start of the year.

Despite the fall of IS's "caliphate" in 2019, the group continues to launch deadly attacks from hideouts in the Syrian desert, which extends from the outskirts of the capital Damascus to the Iraqi border.

In early January, nine Syrian soldiers and allied fighters were killed in a similar attack on a military convoy in Syria's east.

On January 20, IS fighters launched their biggest assault in years, attacking a prison in the Kurdish-controlled northeast Syrian city of Hasakeh, aiming to free fellow jihadists.

Almost a week of intense fighting left more than 370 dead, according to the Observatory.

Syria Islamic State group army bus attack Syrian soldiers

Comments

1000 characters

15 soldiers dead in Syria attack on military bus: monitor

Opposition and its movement will 'go home' in coming week: Fawad

Russia strikes Ukrainian military air base with long-range weapons

Oil price set to surge further on Iranian talks delays

Russia banks turn to China after Visa, Mastercard suspension

Israel PM meets Putin on Ukraine in 'risky' diplomatic gamble

Khawaja misses hundred for Australia as Pakistan Test hit by rain

Vastrakar, Rana record stand sees India overwhelm Pakistan

Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid-19 restrictions

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Read more stories