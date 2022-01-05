ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Rockets fired at US base in east Syria: monitor

AFP Updated 05 Jan 2022

BEIRUT: Pro-Iran militia fighters fired shells towards a US base in eastern Syria's Al-Omar oil field on Wednesday, causing damage but no casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The development came one day after the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria said they had foiled a rocket attack on a US base called "Green Village" in the eastern Deir Ezzor region.

Wednesday's attack, also in Deir Ezzor, saw at least three shells land in Al-Omar, according to the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

One fell on a helicopter landing pad, while the two others hit an open area, the Observatory said.

The war monitor blamed the attack on pro-Iran militia groups that are active in the Deir Ezzor region which borders Iraq.

It said coalition forces retaliated by striking the source of the artillery fire outside the eastern town of Al-Mayadeen which is a hub for Tehran and its Syria proxies.

Two die of wounds from Israel strike on Syria port

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The attacks targeting US installations came as Tehran and its allies across the Middle East held emotional commemorations marking the second anniversary on Monday of the assassination of Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport.

On Tuesday, US-led coalition forces shot down two armed drones targeting an air base in western Iraq, according to a coalition official.

On Monday, the coalition shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport.

