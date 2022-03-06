PM Imran announces Rs500 billion package for south Punjab

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced a massive Rs500 billion development package for south Punjab, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a large political gathering in Mailsi Tehsil of Vehari district in south Punjab, the premier said that his government took concrete measures to provide relief to farmers, which will pave the way for the development of the country. He said that the government was preparing a Rs132 billion subsidy package to provide cheap urea to the farmers of the country.

“I'm aware of urea crisis, [therefore], we are importing urea from China which will be here soon. We saved people from coronavirus, we are facing inflation crises, still, we tried best to save people,” PM Imran said.

He also announced to table a bill in the National Assembly for the creation of a separate province of south Punjab.

“A constitutional amendment will be presented in the National Assembly to make South Punjab a province. We will see whether PML-N and PPP will support the bill or not.”

Opposition and its movement will 'go home' in coming week: Fawad

He said the government is taking concrete steps to reduce inflation, create job opportunities, and strengthen the national economy. Prime Minister Imran said that the government made record tax collection this year, which is why the prices of petrol and electricity were slashed to provide relief to the masses.

PM Imran said that the ambassadors European Union wrote a letter to Pakistan asking for a statement and vote against Russia.

“EU ambassadors demanded Pakistan to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine, did they demand the same from India?” the premier questioned, reiterating that Pakistan will make decisions in its national interests.

“We are not here to serve anyone’s interests,” he added.

He also underlined the need for dialogue and diplomacy for a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He said it was Pakistan that had supported NATO in the war on terror. The rulers at that time supported these countries.

“What was the outcome of that war? Pakistan lost 80,000 precious lives, 3.5 million people in the tribal areas were displaced while the country had suffered an economic loss of $100 billion,” he added.

The prime minister said that instead of acknowledging such huge sacrifices, certain countries in Europe blamed Pakistan for their failures in Afghanistan.

“In Kashmir, India had brazenly violated UNSC resolutions. Whether they have criticized or severed ties with India or stopped trade?” the prime minister posed a question.

Talking about recent bomb blast in Peshawar, he said government is committed to overcome terrorism and promote peace and stability in the country. Imran Khan said Pakistan incurred huge loss in terms of finance and infrastructure in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking about the protest marches and 'No Confidence Motion’ against his government, PM Imran expressed the resolve that opposition will fail in its effort to table the motion in the Parliament as government enjoys the support of all its allies.

“These thugs have been looting this country for the past 35 years. They have made a wealthy nation poor," he said, adding, “The nation continues to remain in the same state when such thugs unite to plunder the resources and take turns to do so.”

He said that he was fully prepared to tackle the moves made by a ‘bunch of thieves’.

The prime minister dared them to introduce the no-confidence motion in the parliament, declaring that after its failure, they would have to face the consequences.

The prime minister said the people behind the move for no-confidence were Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Nawaz Sharif had been convicted by the Supreme Court and now he has been an absconder sitting abroad. With his ‘Bollywood acting’ and requests regarding his health issues, he went abroad, he said, adding “Whether a timid can be a leader who had fled the country twice!”

The premier made it clear that he would “fight off this gang till the last drop of my blood,” and added, “I am prepared to respond to them but I want to ask them; are you ready to face what I will do next?”

Earlier, Federal Minister for Industries and Productions Khusro Bakhtiar termed this gathering a historic occasion. While addressing the rally, Bakhtiar hinted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to make an important announcement, which would change the destiny of this region.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first party that protected the rights of the people of south Punjab, and added that the party would end the sufferings of people of Sindh as well after winning the next general election.