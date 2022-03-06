ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Opposition and its movement will 'go home' in coming week: Fawad

  • Information minister says PM Imran will make important visits after the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Mar, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the opposition and its movement will "go home in the coming week," adding that their "claims will remain futile."

"The 48 hours of Maulana Fazlur Rahman and five days of Bilawal have already passed," Fawad tweeted in an apparent reference to the opposition alliance's announced timeline to bring a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan will make important visits after the conference of Islamic Foreign Ministers," he wrote.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has claimed to have obtained the support of more than 180 members in the 342-member National Assembly for its planned no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A senior member of the PDM, who is also part of the process of drafting the no-confidence motion, Friday told Business Recorder that the homework for tabling the motion in the National Assembly had been completed and it could be moved anytime soon.

‘Media strategy’ for 48th OIC Council of FMs discussed

“We have completed our task – the drafting of the no-confidence motion – and now the time has arrived that it would be tabled in the house anytime soon,” the PDM leader said on condition of anonymity when asked as to when the opposition alliance is going to table the motion in the National Assembly.

On Wednesday, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman had stated that the next two to three days are “crucial” during whom the joint opposition will make a final decision regarding submitting a vote of no-confidence motion or requisitioning the session of the parliament.

It was followed by a statement by the PDM spokesperson, Hafiz Hamdullah, saying that the opposition would submit the no-confidence motion in the next 48 hours.

However, since then two days have passed and the decision to move the motion could not be taken.

The PDM sources stated that a further move could take place next week where the joint opposition is expected to submit the requisition as well as the no-confidence motion.

It is important to note here that Pakistan is set to host the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on March 22-23, 2022.

“We are making efforts to make the 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers a memorable and fruitful session,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said recently.

“The 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will once again provide a golden opportunity to address the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah and to work out a common strategy, as Pakistan will once again be the center of global attention,” he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari foreign minister Imran Khan Maulana Fazl

