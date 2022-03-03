Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
03 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 2, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 177.70 178.20 DKK 26.09 26.19
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.10 47.50 NOK 19.62 19.72
UAE DIRHAM 48.20 48.60 SEK 18.06 18.16
EURO 196.00 198.00 AUD $ 127.50 128.50
UK POUND 235.00 237.50 CAD $ 138.20 139.20
JAPANI YEN 1.51515 1.53515 INDIAN RUPEE 2.18 2.38
CHF 191.37 192.37 CHINESE YUAN 26.80 27.80
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
