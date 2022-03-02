ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
Coeus first IT software co to be listed on GEM Board

Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Coeus Solutions Limited, a Lahore-based technology company, plans to sell 5 million shares — 16.7 percent of the company — on the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s Growth Enterprise Market Board, said Talha Azhar, vice president, corporate finance at KTrade Securities Limited, financial adviser to the transaction.

The target range is Rs 210-294 a share with the price to be finalized through book building to be held on March 8 and March 9, 2022.

“The GEM Board is the stepping stone towards listing on the main board later in 2022. We are confident that as the first technology company to be listed on GEM Board, this will provide a good case study for other tech companies to explore this option of raising capital” said Ahsan Naseem, CEO Coeus Solutions Limited.

“Coeus is primarily focused on enterprise software solutions” said Ali Naqi Shaheen, co-founder at Coeus Solutions Limited. “In the last ten years, we have established a strong presence and competence in the German market, and we expect to expand the business further in Germany as well as rest of Europe. With our focus on remote work enablement, we believe we are solving biggest problems faced by majority of the world organizations especially post-pandemic.”

