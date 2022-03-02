New trends in biotechnology: SU to hold 3-day training workshop

HYDERABAD: A 3-day third training course on “New Trends and Techniques in Biotechnology” at the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE), University of Sindh Jamshoro will be kicked off from March 7-9 at the institute.

The inaugural ceremony of the three-day training course will be held on March 7 at about 9:50 am at the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, which will be chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

