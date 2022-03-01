Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
01 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 28, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
254,877,438 148,220,780 7,856,999,026 5,018,791,955
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 711,982,850 (812,009,532) (100,026,681)
Local Individuals 5,481,610,055 (6,101,711,385) (620,101,330)
Local Corporates 3,769,712,189 -3,049,584,178 720,128,011
===============================================================================
