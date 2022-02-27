Ghotki to Karachi: PTI’s ‘Haqooq-e-Sindh march’ kicked off

GHOTKI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) began its Ghotki-Karachi protest titled ‘Haqooq-e-Sindh march’ against the Pakistan People’s Party-led provincial government on Saturday.

The march is led by PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party Sindh president Ali Zaidi started from Ghotki’s Kamoo Shaheed near the Sindh-Punjab border.

Leaders of the party from across the province are participating in the anti-PPP march that will reach Karachi in nine days after passing through 27 districts of the province.

Addressing party supporters before the start of the march, Qureshi blasted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the provincial government saying they will have to be held to account for the “15-year long plunder” of Sindh’s coffers.

“The time to liberate the people of Sindh from slavery has come,” he added. “Sindh and Sindhis are ready for change.”

After staying overnight in Sukkur, the march will leave for Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad on Feb 27, Sunday and then reach Qambar-Shahdad Kot and Larkana the next day (Feb 28).

The march will set out for Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin on March 3 and reach Tando Muhammad Jam, Tando Allahyar and Matiari on March 4. Hyderabad will be the next destination on March 5. The march will reach Karachi on March 6.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the “Haqooq-e-Sindh march” (Sindh rights march) manifested the growing distrust of the people in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led government in the province marred by bad governance, corruption and lawlessness.

In a news statement, he said that the ‘Haqooq-e-Sindh’ march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would start from Ghotki which would reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through multiple districts of the province.

The minister said the PPP was ruling the province for the last 13 years but failed to ensure public welfare and control the crime rate. Due to an insufficient number of ambulances, patients were still brought to hospitals in Sindh on wheelbarrows.

He lashed out at the PPP government for shifting the blame of massive wheat misappropriation in Sindh on rats who, he ironically said, were emboldened by witnessing a large-scale corruption in the province. Farrukh was astonished by the silence of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto despite the confession of his party’s Food Minister on the floor of the provincial assembly about his corruption.

The people of Karachi had been left at the mercy of the tanker mafia and hoarders, he said.