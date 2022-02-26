Not threatened by PTI's march: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that they are not threatened by Huqooq March against the Sindh government by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PTI's Huqooq March against the Sindh government has started today from Ghotki led by PTI Sindh President and Federal Ports and Shipping minister Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Asad Umar are expected to reach Ghotki by this evening to participate in the march.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Bilawal wondered what the PTI was even protesting against.

"They have looted the people and made electricity, gas, petrol and sugar expensive. The people of Sindh will answer PTI themselves. The people will not believe in this farce."

The PPP leader said that their focus is on Prime Minister Imran Khan and how to rid the public of this "puppet government". He said they will not sit down until they get "rid of the PM because of whom the public is suffering".

He further said that the PM should not have the misconception that they will leave him alone, adding that will continue to try to "remove him from the chair".

His statement comes a day before the PPP begins its "awami march" from Sunday (tomorrow). The march will begin from Karachi and will reach Islamabad in 10 days after passing through 34 different cities of Sindh and Punjab.

Bilawal urges people to join anti-PTI govt ‘long march’

The march will start from Mazar-e-Quaid tomorrow at 10 am and will reach Badin where the protesters will spend the night. The protesters would resume their journey on February 28 passing through Hyderabad, Hala and Nawabshah and end its second day at Moro.