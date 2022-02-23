National Foundatiom Day Of Japan: Message from H.E. Mitsuhiro Wada Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan

TEXT: On the occasion of the 62nd birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, I would humbly express my genuine delight to celebrate this remarkable day with the people of Pakistan. His Majesty the Emperor was enthroned as the 126th Emperor of Japan on May 1st, 2019, ushering in the new ‘Reiwa’ era, which means ‘beautiful harmony’. On this auspicious occasion, it is a great privilege for me to revisit the longstanding friendship between Japan and Pakistan.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan. The formal diplomatic relations trace back to April 28th 1952, but our friendship started even before that. Japan had already opened a trade office in Karachi in 1950 and a year later, at the San Francisco Peace Conference, Pakistan became one of the first countries to establish peace with Japan. This portraits the long history and time-tested friendship between the two countries. In 1962, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, then-Their Imperial Highness Crown Prince and Princess Akihito and Michiko, currently Their Majesties the Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita, paid a visit to Pakistan as the first one by the members of the Imperial Family.

Over the last 70 years, the cordial and friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan has been deepened, which is closely related to cooperation in economic and business fields. Our economic ties started with cotton trade have significantly diversified to other areas such as automobile, energy, steel and food manufacturing. During this period, Japanese companies have hired and worked with Pakistani people, sharing with and transferring to them knowledge and experiences. On the other hand, local partners have facilitated the Japanese businesses in all phases of business cycle. In this way, Japan and Pakistan have become “dereenah dost,” a long-time friend.

Japan has been a Pakistan’s development partner as well. We are proud of having been Pakistan’s second largest bilateral donor to support its efforts in numerous sectors including health, education, water, disaster risk management and economic infrastructure. The Kohat tunnel, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), and 6 weather radars (Meteorological observation network) covering more than 80% of the land and 90% of the population are only a few examples of our friendly cooperation. These days, to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, hygiene items, medical equipment and vaccine cold chain have also been provided.

Based on mutual trust, cooperation and strong bonds between Japan and Pakistan, I am confident that we can pave the way for a brilliant future. I, as Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, would like to use this year as a golden opportunity to elevate our relationships to the next level.

To conclude, I reiterate my sincerest wishes for His Majesty’s good health, and hope to celebrate the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in a befitting manner with you all, “dereenah dost”. I also reaffirm here my commitment to further expanding our bilateral relations for development and prosperity of both countries in “beautiful harmony” with you.

Japan-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad!

