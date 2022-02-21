ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

German team visits Portable Container Health Clinic

Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: A high-level German delegation led by the German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Jochen Flasbarth is currently on a mission to Pakistan to discuss the economic cooperation and development areas of interest with the Pakistani counterparts, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

In this context, Flasbarth along with other members from his team and the German Embassy visited the Portable Container Health Clinic (PCHC) at Baba G Kallay Nowshera on 15th Feb. 2022. German delegation was accompanied by KfW Country Director Sebastian Jacobi and senior German Embassy staff from Islamabad. The delegation highly applauded Greenstar`s achievement esp. for empowering women. This portable container clinic is in one of the 12,000 service delivery clinics of Greenstar`s social franchise. The PCHC is funded by German development cooperation, managed by Greenstar Social Marketing that has the largest network of private sector service providers in the country.

It is important to note that this container clinic is operated by a former unemployed female medical professional. Furthermore, Greenstar has created a chain of such Micro-Ecosystems around health (Family Planning & Maternal & Child Health). This health-related micro ecosystems`chain which is also empowering women of communities, creating jobs for the younger population called Sitara Bajis (females), & Sattar Bhai`s (male) community counselors & mobilizes) private sector Service Providers. Therefore, this project is empowering women and creating employment in Pakistan.

Completely Solarized Clinics are likely to reduce the carbon foot print as well. The Medical service Providers who are from the local communities & are highly respected for their services, are also promoting health & hygiene practices to reduce mortality, reduction of community waste & promoting greener village campaigns.

Tree plantation was also held. Jochen Flasbarth planted a tree as a gesture of caring for the endangered natural environment and in support to the Prime Minister’s initiative of Go Green Campaign. Jochen Flasbarth interacted with the community and noted their issues for addressal. These clinics are fully sustainable & scalable for the government & other developmental partners.

The local community warmly welcomed them and thanked the delegation for their support and also requested them for their continued and scaled up support, thus bringing about a healthier and greener Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

German team Portable Container Health Clinic Jochen Flasbarth Greenstar Social Marketing

Comments

Comments are closed.

German team visits Portable Container Health Clinic

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories