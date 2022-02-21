German team visits Portable Container Health Clinic

PESHAWAR: A high-level German delegation led by the German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Jochen Flasbarth is currently on a mission to Pakistan to discuss the economic cooperation and development areas of interest with the Pakistani counterparts, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

In this context, Flasbarth along with other members from his team and the German Embassy visited the Portable Container Health Clinic (PCHC) at Baba G Kallay Nowshera on 15th Feb. 2022. German delegation was accompanied by KfW Country Director Sebastian Jacobi and senior German Embassy staff from Islamabad. The delegation highly applauded Greenstar`s achievement esp. for empowering women. This portable container clinic is in one of the 12,000 service delivery clinics of Greenstar`s social franchise. The PCHC is funded by German development cooperation, managed by Greenstar Social Marketing that has the largest network of private sector service providers in the country.

It is important to note that this container clinic is operated by a former unemployed female medical professional. Furthermore, Greenstar has created a chain of such Micro-Ecosystems around health (Family Planning & Maternal & Child Health). This health-related micro ecosystems`chain which is also empowering women of communities, creating jobs for the younger population called Sitara Bajis (females), & Sattar Bhai`s (male) community counselors & mobilizes) private sector Service Providers. Therefore, this project is empowering women and creating employment in Pakistan.

Completely Solarized Clinics are likely to reduce the carbon foot print as well. The Medical service Providers who are from the local communities & are highly respected for their services, are also promoting health & hygiene practices to reduce mortality, reduction of community waste & promoting greener village campaigns.

Tree plantation was also held. Jochen Flasbarth planted a tree as a gesture of caring for the endangered natural environment and in support to the Prime Minister’s initiative of Go Green Campaign. Jochen Flasbarth interacted with the community and noted their issues for addressal. These clinics are fully sustainable & scalable for the government & other developmental partners.

The local community warmly welcomed them and thanked the delegation for their support and also requested them for their continued and scaled up support, thus bringing about a healthier and greener Pakistan.

