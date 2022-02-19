ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 19 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 139,040 tonnes of cargo comprising 85,070 tonnes of import cargo and 53,970 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 85,070 comprised of 41,225 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,399 tonnes of Wheat, 1,840 tonnes of Yellow Soya Bean Seeds and 36,606 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 53,970 tonnes comprised of 35,270 tonnes of containerized cargo, 791 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,490 tonnes of Clinkers, 4,284 tonnes of Cement, 635 tonnes of Rice and 5,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

About, 6056 containers comprising of 3672 containers import and 2384 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 665 of 20’s and 1078 of 40’s loaded while 185 of 20’s and 333 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 885 of 20’s and 480 of 40’s loaded containers while 07 of 20’s and 266 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 05, ship namely, Oel Kedarnath, Hai Phuong Glory, Teera Bhum, Kota Naked and Seagull have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 08 ship namely, Hilda, Merry Star, Kyoto Express, Atlantic Pioneer, Zagori, TS Singapore, Nacc Vega and M.T Karachi sailed out from Karachi Port on Friday.

Around 07 cargo namely, Southern Robin, Chem New York, Szczecin Trader, Sino Bridge, Long Beach trader, California trader and LCT Jewaher I were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by 08 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, five ships, Southern Robin, Han Hai Star, Tectus, Express Athens and Irenes Ray are expected to sail from EVTL, FAP, FOTCO and QICT on today in the afternoon.

