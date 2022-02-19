ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 19 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Standard Chartered Bank      31.12.2021         17.50% (F)    13,727.672     3.55   29.03.2022       22.03.2022
(Pakistan) Limited           YearEnd                                                04.00.P.M                to
                                                                                    AGM              29.03.2022
The Bank of Punjab           31.12.2021         12.50%        12,440.135     4.71   30.03.2022       24.03.2022
(Unconsolidated)             Year End           Bonus Shares                        11.30.A.M.               to
                                                                                    AGM              30.03.2022
JS Global Capital Ltd        31.12.2021         Nil           410.525       14.27   19.04.2022       12.04.2022
                            Year End                                                11.00.A.M                to
                                                                                    AGM              19.04.2022
Bank Alfalah Limited                                                                29.03.2022   22.03.2022 (#)
                                                                                    10.00.A.M.               to
                                                                                    AGM              29.03.2022
Din Textile Mills Limited                                                           12.03.2022       06.03.2022
                                                                                    11.00.A.M.               to
                                                                                    EOGM             12.03.2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited                                                           10.03.2022       03.03.2022
                                                                                    11.00.A.M.               to
                                                                                    EOGM             10.03.2022
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX Bonus announcements

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

