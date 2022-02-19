Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
19 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Standard Chartered Bank 31.12.2021 17.50% (F) 13,727.672 3.55 29.03.2022 22.03.2022
(Pakistan) Limited YearEnd 04.00.P.M to
AGM 29.03.2022
The Bank of Punjab 31.12.2021 12.50% 12,440.135 4.71 30.03.2022 24.03.2022
(Unconsolidated) Year End Bonus Shares 11.30.A.M. to
AGM 30.03.2022
JS Global Capital Ltd 31.12.2021 Nil 410.525 14.27 19.04.2022 12.04.2022
Year End 11.00.A.M to
AGM 19.04.2022
Bank Alfalah Limited 29.03.2022 22.03.2022 (#)
10.00.A.M. to
AGM 29.03.2022
Din Textile Mills Limited 12.03.2022 06.03.2022
11.00.A.M. to
EOGM 12.03.2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 10.03.2022 03.03.2022
11.00.A.M. to
EOGM 10.03.2022
===============================================================================================================
