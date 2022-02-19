KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Standard Chartered Bank 31.12.2021 17.50% (F) 13,727.672 3.55 29.03.2022 22.03.2022 (Pakistan) Limited YearEnd 04.00.P.M to AGM 29.03.2022 The Bank of Punjab 31.12.2021 12.50% 12,440.135 4.71 30.03.2022 24.03.2022 (Unconsolidated) Year End Bonus Shares 11.30.A.M. to AGM 30.03.2022 JS Global Capital Ltd 31.12.2021 Nil 410.525 14.27 19.04.2022 12.04.2022 Year End 11.00.A.M to AGM 19.04.2022 Bank Alfalah Limited 29.03.2022 22.03.2022 (#) 10.00.A.M. to AGM 29.03.2022 Din Textile Mills Limited 12.03.2022 06.03.2022 11.00.A.M. to EOGM 12.03.2022 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 10.03.2022 03.03.2022 11.00.A.M. to EOGM 10.03.2022 ===============================================================================================================

