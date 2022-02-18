ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
PU CoPs & TF wins PUASA elections

LAHORE: PU CoPs & TF (an alliance of Council of Professionals and Teachers Front has won Punjab University...
Recorder Report 18 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: PU CoPs & TF (an alliance of Council of Professionals and Teachers Front has won Punjab University Academic Staff Association elections by clinching all the seats.

According to the results Engr Prof Dr M Azhar Naeem, Director Institute of Electrical, Electronics & Computer Engineering was elected president by defeating Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean, Faculty of Information and Media Studies of Academic Group.

For the seat of ASA Secretary, the incumbent Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi of Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) candidate from CoPs & TF defeated Dr Abdul Majid Khan Rana candidate of Academic Group from the Institute of Education & Research.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Mahmood Khalid Dr M Azhar Naeem PUASA elections

