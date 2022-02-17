ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
Rupee posts further recovery against US dollar

  • Closes at 175.39 in inter-bank market on Thursday
Recorder Report 17 Feb, 2022

Pakistan's rupee recovered further against the US dollar, appreciating 0.16% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 175.39 after a day-on-day appreciation of 28 paisas or 0.16%. On Wednesday, the Pakistani currency had registered a gain of 0.06%.

Rupee reverses losing streak against US dollar

The currency's strength comes as oil prices stopped their upwards surge after geopolitical volatility pushed crude well above $90 per barrel, adding to the concern of oil-importing countries like Pakistan, which already battles a widening current account deficit and shortage of foreign exchange reserves.

On Thursday, Brent crude traded down $1.26, or 1.3%, at $93.55 a barrel by 0914 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.34, or 1.4%, at $92.32.

“Oil prices are already too high due to geopolitical escalation,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited, told Business Recorder.

"It may take 3-4 months for the pressure to subside. However, if tensions escalate further, oil could cross the $100 level as well.”

Meanwhile, the SBP, in its bid to improve foreign exchange inflows in the inter-bank market, facilitate exporters and encourage timely inflow of export proceeds, decided to enhance the scope of Export Finance Scheme (EFS) - both conventional as well as Shariah-based. This allows exporters to obtain financing against their proceeds through discounting of export bills/receivables.

“This initiative will help exporters meet their working capital needs and also incentivise them to bring in their export proceeds in a timely manner that will help to improve foreign exchange inflows in the inter-bank market,” said SBP.

