NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
16 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 15, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
318,678,120 172,581,699 8,876,199,810 5,305,405,293
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 671,752,707 (802,611,536) (130,858,829)
Local Individuals 6,613,899,342 (6,385,142,123) 228,757,218
Local Corporates 3,652,421,536 (3,750,319,926) (97,898,389)
===============================================================================
