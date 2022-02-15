KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 14, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,644.09 High: 46,128.11 Low: 45,508.14 Net Change: 435.28 Volume (000): 71,854 Value (000): 4,037,963 Makt Cap (000) 1,877,675,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,903.06 NET CH. (-) 132.11 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,634.48 NET CH. (-) 60.43 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,258.23 NET CH. (-) 72.21 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,166.86 NET CH. (-) 24.48 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,977.47 NET CH. (-) 16.39 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,641.99 NET CH. (-) 89.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-February-2022 ====================================

