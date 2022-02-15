Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 14, 2022). ==================================== BR...
15 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 14, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,644.09
High: 46,128.11
Low: 45,508.14
Net Change: 435.28
Volume (000): 71,854
Value (000): 4,037,963
Makt Cap (000) 1,877,675,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,903.06
NET CH. (-) 132.11
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,634.48
NET CH. (-) 60.43
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,258.23
NET CH. (-) 72.21
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,166.86
NET CH. (-) 24.48
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,977.47
NET CH. (-) 16.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,641.99
NET CH. (-) 89.76
------------------------------------
As on: 14-February-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.