Gulf markets fall on heightened Ukraine, Russia fears

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

Middle East shares tracked the fall in global markets on Monday after the United States warned Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and oil prices hit a seven-year high.

Oil prices rose on fears that any invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger US and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market.

Russia denies it is planning an invasion and has accused the west of "hysteria".

Dubai's main share index led the way, falling 1.3% with stocks across the board in the red. Trading was halted in National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) . The company is in exclusive talks to buy regional mall operator Majid Al Futtaim's cooling assets, according to two sources close to the matter.

Most Gulf bourses fall on Russia-Ukraine crisis

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.2% although shares of Aldar Properties rose 1.4% after the developer said Apollo Global Management will invest $1.4 billion in a deal that includes Apollo taking a minority stake in Aldar's investment unit.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index also edged lower, a day after posting its biggest daily decline since late November. Shares of East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry jumped 10% in their trading debut.

The Qatari index eased 0.3%, with financials weighing heavily on sentiment.

