LG elections: Re-polling commences in 13 KPK districts

Re-polling in 13 districts commenced on Sunday for the local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Aaj News reported.

The thirteen districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber and Mohmand. The polling commenced at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without break.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the re-polling will be held on various seats of local councils where elections were terminated either due to deteriorated situation on polling day or death of the contesting candidates during first phase of the local polls.

The commission has established a total of 568 polling stations for the polling. More than 700,000 voters will use their right to vote in the re-polling.