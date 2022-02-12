G-13 project: PM finds staff missing from site

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited a construction project in the federal capital without protocol and found the staff missing from the site.

The prime minister without informing his ministers and concerned officials visited the G-13 project in Islamabad.

Khan along with SAPM Shahbaz Gill and his staff left for a visit without informing anyone regarding the location and later reached the construction site, where he found the staff missing.

Islamabad's G-13 residents facing water shortages

The prime minister summoned the manager of the construction site who briefed the premier regarding progress in the case.

The prime minister directed them to ensure the presence of staff on the site and expedite work on the project, which has faced delays.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022